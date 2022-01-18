IG

Italgas, Buzzi sign deal to study cement production decarbonisation

Contributor
Federica Urso Reuters
Published

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas IG.MI signed an agreement with cement maker Buzzi Unicem BZU.MI to study the decarbonisation of cement production processes, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They said the review would evaluate the feasibility of implementing Power to Gas plants in combination with Carbon Capture Systems at Buzzi's production facilities, in order to increase environmental sustainability.

