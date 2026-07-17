Itaconix H1 Revenue Rises By 72%, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Itaconix plc. (ITX.L), a plant-based specialty polymers company, reported 72% surge in unaudited revenue for the first half of 2026.

Performance Ingredients, serving the dish detergent market, performed well in both EMEA and North America. Itaconix said the growth was driven by strong re-order volumes from existing customers and a new unit-dose dish detergent customer in EMEA region.

The company reported that its revenues increased by 72 percent to $8.3 million, from $4.8 million in the same half last year.

Gross Profit Margin is expected to be in line with the fiscal year of 2026 at 36 percent.

The company expects revenue for the fiscal 2026 to be no less than $14.8 million, ahead of current market expectations, and to deliver a small positive EBITDA.

Interim results for the first half are expected to be released on or about September 8, 2026.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 25.11 percent higher at 147.00 pence.

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