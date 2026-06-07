ITA vs. ARKX: Proven Defense Contractors Against an Active Bet on the Space Economy

Key Points

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF offers a lower expense ratio and established history compared to the newer ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF.

ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF has outperformed on 1-year total returns but exhibits significantly higher volatility and a deeper maximum drawdown.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF focuses exclusively on the industrials sector, while ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF includes heavy exposure to technology and consumer cyclical stocks.

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The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:ITA) provides established, low-cost exposure to traditional U.S. defense contractors, while the ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKX) offers an actively managed, tech-heavy approach to global orbital exploration.

Investors looking at these funds are often targeting the intersection of national security and aerospace technology. The iShares fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of domestic aerospace firms and manages a massive $13.6 billion in assets under management (AUM). In contrast, the ARK fund takes a smaller, more thematic approach with ~$717.3 million in AUM, focusing on companies that enable space innovation regardless of their primary industry classification.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ARKX ITA Issuer ARK iShares Expense ratio 0.75% 0.38% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 69.50% 26.10% Beta 1.42 0.74 AUM ~$717.3 million ~$13.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

The iShares fund is the significantly more affordable option for long-term holders, with an expense ratio of 0.38% that is nearly half the 0.75% charged by the ARK fund. This lower fee structure provides a persistent headwind for the ARK fund in a head-to-head cost comparison, as higher expenses can significantly erode total returns over an extended investment horizon.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ARKX ITA Max drawdown (four yr) (25.60%) (15.80%) Growth of $1,000 over four years (total return) $2,367 $2,238

What's inside

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF focuses exclusively on the industrials sector and was launched in 2006. Its portfolio of 44 holdings is concentrated in established U.S. giants; its largest positions include GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) at 20.49%, RTX (NYSE:RTX) at 14.38%, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) at 9.16%. This passive approach offers exposure to the domestic supply chain and major government contractors.

The ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF, launched in 2021, takes a more diversified sector approach with approximately 56% in industrials, 27% in technology, and 8% in consumer cyclicals. Its largest positions include Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) at 7.91%, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) at 7.66%, and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) at 7.08%. The fund holds 45 positions and maintains an active management strategy focused on disruptive orbital and suborbital technologies.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Global defense spending is at generational highs, and the nature of modern warfare is shifting rapidly toward satellites, drones, and orbital technology. That evolution is what makes this comparison genuinely worth exploring. ITA and ARKX are both positioned at the intersection of defense and aerospace, but they offer investors different ways to play this opportunity.

ITA is built on two decades of institutional trust. Its portfolio of established U.S. defense contractors generates predictable revenue from government contracts that don't evaporate when investor sentiment shifts. That stability has rewarded patient investors through multiple market cycles. Famed investor Cathie Wood's active management of ARKX brings flexibility but also unpredictability, and its beta of 1.42 reflects the volatility that comes with owning frontier technology companies rather than established primes.

ARKX charges nearly twice what ITA does, a cost that only pays off if ARKX consistently beats what a cheaper passive fund would have returned. For long-term investors who want reliable aerospace exposure anchored in real government contracts, ITA is the more dependable foundation. ARKX is a higher-risk, higher-conviction bet for those who believe the commercial space economy is still in its early innings.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Boeing, GE Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, RTX, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.