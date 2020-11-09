ITA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $168.83, changing hands as high as $175.53 per share. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITA's low point in its 52 week range is $112.465 per share, with $240.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.40.

