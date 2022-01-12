ITA Airways looking for an equity partnership - chairman

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alitalia's successor ITA Airways is looking for a partnership with a rival interested in entering the capital of the Italian carrier, Chairman Alfredo Altavilla said on Wednesday.

"ITA Airways is not big enough to survive on the market alone... it needs a partnership on an equal basis with a bigger rival," Altavilla said.

"We are looking for an equity partnership," he added.

