It would be great to see you, even in court, says father of UK duchess Meghan

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said on Monday that he was prepared to face his daughter in court and that she and her husband Prince Harry had hurt Queen Elizabeth by abruptly stepping back from royal duties.
