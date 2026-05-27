Is it Worth Retaining Veracyte Stock in Your Portfolio for Now?

Veracyte VCYT is well poised to grow in the upcoming quarters owing to its ongoing sales momentum of Afirma and Decipher Prostate tests. Meanwhile, operational headwinds from macroeconomic pressures and fierce rivalry remain a concern for Veracyte.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 58% against the industry’s 7.3% decline. The S&P 500 composite has gained 30.2% in the same time frame.

The renowned diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.6% favorably compares to the industry’s -1% yield. Veracyte topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.9%.

Positives for VCYT Stock

Afirma Continues to Outperform: Veracyte’s comprehensive Afirma solution, which includes the Afirma GSC (Genomic Sequencing Classifier) and the Afirma Xpression Atlas, addresses the complexities of thyroid nodule diagnosis and is designed to deliver actionable results from a single fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy.

In the first quarter of 2026, Afirma volumes increased about 12% year over year to approximately 17,200 tests and revenues rose 21%. After completing the transition to the V2 transcriptome workflow in late 2025, management said the no result rate improved in first-quarter 2026, contributing roughly 400 basis points to volume growth by converting historically challenging low-input RNA samples into definitive results.

Strength of the Decipher Franchise: Decipher Prostate was developed using whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning to predict a patient’s risk of progressing to metastatic disease within five years, helping physicians select and tailor treatment strategies. The company has also expanded the platform into bladder cancer through Decipher Bladder and plans to leverage its urology footprint to support the launch of TrueMRD.

In first-quarter 2026, Decipher volume grew 24% year over year to approximately 28,000 tests and revenues increased 30%. Management also noted traction in advanced disease, with nearly 30% growth across high-risk categories, such as radical prostatectomy, biochemical recurrence and metastatic disease, in the quarter.

Veracyte continues to invest in evidence generation, with four Phase III trials now fully enrolled. The evidence base now includes more than 100 clinical publications across the prostate cancer risk spectrum, along with another 100 publications utilizing the GRID research platform.

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Concerns for VCYT Stock

Macro Issues Hurt Growth: Veracyte’s operations remain exposed to macroeconomic factors that can affect utilization, payer behavior, and operating costs, including inflation, interest rate volatility, foreign exchange fluctuations, and evolving international trade policies and government actions relating to tariffs.

Geopolitical developments could also add execution risk, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and related instability in and around Israel, which may disrupt Veracyte’s Haifa operations associated with the C2i acquisition.

Competitive Landscape: Veracyte operates in markets where genomic diagnostics adoption is advancing, and competitors continue to invest in alternative methods and broader test menus. Competitive pressures may also emerge through litigation. It filed patent infringement claims in May 2025 against Sonic Healthcare USA, which is believed to offer ThyroSeq v3, and the jury trial is scheduled for the first quarter of next year. The case could increase legal expenses and create additional management distraction.

VCYT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 10.2% to $1.84.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $580.3 million, implying a 12.2% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s -3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s -3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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