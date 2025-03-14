Is it Wise to Retain Rayonier Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Rayonier Inc. RYN enjoys a solid timberland portfolio in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, the Pacific Northwest and New Zealand.

The company is poised to benefit from unlocking the long-term value of its higher-and-better-use (HBU) development. Recent developments in biogenetics and cloning keep Rayonier’s momentum going. Also, its balance sheet strengthening moves are likely to pay off in the long run.

However, competition from national and local players and substitutes, as well as Pacific Northwest market headwinds, may hurt Rayonier.

In March 2025, Rayonier announced an agreement to sell its 77% New Zealand joint venture interest to a special purpose vehicle formed by Ents LP, an investment fund managed by The Rohatyn Group (“TRG”) for $710 million. The exit will allow the company to focus on core U.S. markets. The transaction is expected to close in 2025.

What’s Aiding Rayonier?

Rayonier has emerged as the leading “Pure Play” timber REIT. As of Dec. 31, 2024, its portfolio included 1.75 million acres in the U.S. South, 308,000 acres in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and 412,000 gross acres in New Zealand. Over the past several years, lumber production and capacity in the U.S. South have grown considerably. With roughly 71% of Rayonier’s Southern timberlands located in the top quartile markets, the company is well-poised to benefit from the favorable trend.

Rayonier constantly strives to find alternative uses of the timberlands for HBU. There are many attractive HBU opportunities across the U.S. South, mainly in the Florida and Georgia coastal corridors. The company remains focused on unlocking the long-term value of its HBU development and rural property portfolio in its Real Estate segment. The company is encouraged by the continued strong demand and value realizations for HBU properties. Its current pipeline expects another solid year for both its rural land sales program and its improved development projects.

This Timberland REIT’s business has significantly benefited from the developments in the field of biogenetics and cloning, which have led to faster growth in trees, ensuring proper sizes for maximum extraction of wood.

Rayonier’s measures in recent quarters have significantly strengthened its balance sheet, bolstered its liquidity position and helped fund acquisitions. In November 2023, Rayonier announced an asset disposition and capital structure realignment plan, targeting $1 billion of select asset sales over the following 18 months. This plan is aimed to return capital to share and unit holders and maintain net debt to adjusted EBITDA within 3.0X compared with 4.5X targeted earlier.

Since introducing this initiative through Dec. 31, 2024, the company has completed large dispositions totaling $737 million, returned more than $110 million of capital to shareholders in the form of special cash dividends and share repurchases, and reduced net debt to 2024 adjusted EBITDA to 2.6X. The company exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $323.2 million of cash and cash equivalents. The weighted average maturity of its debt portfolio was approximately four years, with no significant debt maturities until 2026.

What’s Hurting Rayonier?

Rayonier faces competition in the market from national and local players, such as PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH and UFP Industries UFPI, regarding a number of factors, including quality and price. Additionally, wood products, in general, encounter increasing rivalry from a variety of substitute products, like non-wood and engineered wood products.

Rayonier’s Pacific Northwest Timber segment relies on the strength of the U.S. lumber markets and underlying housing starts. Per management, although there are indications that market conditions will gradually improve in 2025, demand from both domestic lumber mills and export markets remained soft in the Pacific Northwest during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company, in its Pacific Northwest Timber segment, expects to achieve full-year 2025 harvest volumes of nearly 900,000 tons. The anticipated decrease compared to the prior year reflects the reduction in its Pacific Northwest sustainable yield resulting from the recent dispositions in Washington.

