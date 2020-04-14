It will be weeks before Canada can start reopening economy - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, April 14 (Reuters) - It will be weeks still before Canada can start reopening the economy and any such effort will be done in stages and in coordination with the 10 provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau also told a daily briefing that he would shortly have more to say about a promised aid package for the oil and gas industry, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. He did not give details.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.