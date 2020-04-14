US Markets

It will be weeks before Canada can start reopening economy - PM Trudeau

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

It will be weeks still before Canada can start reopening the economy and any such effort will be done in stages and in coordination with the 10 provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, April 14 (Reuters) - It will be weeks still before Canada can start reopening the economy and any such effort will be done in stages and in coordination with the 10 provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau also told a daily briefing that he would shortly have more to say about a promised aid package for the oil and gas industry, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. He did not give details.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular