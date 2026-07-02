Is it Too Soon to Buy Nike or General Mills Stock for a Rebound?

After a difficult stretch for consumer-focused stocks, Nike NKE) and General Mills GIS) are beginning to attract the attention of value-oriented investors.

The stocks of both iconic brands are trading near their respective 52-week lows, prompting some investors to wonder whether the recent weakness has created an attractive buying opportunity.

While Nike and General Mills reported results for their fiscal fourth quarters this week and offered encouraging signs of operational improvement, both companies continue to face meaningful headwinds that could keep their recoveries gradual rather than immediate.



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Nike's Turnaround Is Slowly Taking Shape

Nike reported Q4 2026 revenue of $10.97 billion, down 1% year over year while full-year revenue came in at $46.4 billion, essentially flat from the previous year.

However, Nike surprised Wall Street by posting Q4 adjusted net income of $1.07 billion or $0.20 per share, which beat EPS expectations of $0.11 and was up from $0.14 a share a year ago.



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Although Nike’s top-line growth remains elusive, investors found reasons for optimism beneath the surface.

To that point, wholesale revenue increased 4% during the quarter, suggesting retail partners are beginning to rebuild confidence in the Nike brand.

Meanwhile, gross margin expanded sharply to 49.2%, reflecting improved inventory management benefits from tariff-related relief. Furthermore, inventories remained stable at $7.5 billion, another sign that management is making progress in cleaning up excess product.

CEO Elliott Hill emphasized that Nike spent fiscal 2026 rebuilding its foundation through product innovation, marketplace improvements, and organizational changes. That said, challenges remain, particularly in Greater China and the company's direct-to-consumer business, with Nike Direct revenue declining 7% during the quarter.

If Nike can stabilize sales and return to sustainable revenue growth over the next several quarters, long-term investors may eventually see an attractive entry point with NKE trading under $50 a share. Still, evidence of a full turnaround remains limited.



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General Mills Shows Better-Than-Expected Stability

Delivering encouraging Q4 results, General Mills was able to exceed Wall Street’s top and bottom line expectations.

The consumer foods giant posted adjusted operating profit of $705 million or $0.95 per share, well above analyst estimates of $0.82 and up 28% from Q4 EPS of $0.74 a year ago.



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This came on Q4 sales of roughly $4.61 billion, which slightly edged expectations and increased 1% YoY. Organic sales trends also improved compared to previous quarters as the company benefited from pricing actions and resilient demand for pantry staples.

One encouraging development was the improvement in General Mills' largest North American retail business. Sales in the segment declined 4%, but that represented a notable improvement from the 10% decline experienced a year earlier as promotions helped attract value-conscious consumers.

It’s also noteworthy that adjusted gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 34.2%, reflecting a favorable product mix and continued productivity improvements.

Additionally, General Mills announced plans to generate $3 billion in cost savings over the next four years through supply chain and operational efficiencies.

Despite a positive reaction following its Q4 report, General Mills continues to battle cautious consumer spending and changing shopping habits. GIS has seen a nice bounce off of its 52-week low of $31 a share and may be attracting investors with its 6% annual dividend yield despite a prolonged period of underperformance.



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Value Opportunities or Value Traps?

Both companies possess characteristics that often appeal to long-term investors searching for rebound candidates.

Nike remains one of the world's strongest athletic brands with considerableglobal marketshare, while General Mills owns a portfolio of household consumer food brands that generate reliable cash flow despite slower growth.

General Mills' stock certainly stands out at an 11X forward earnings multiple, offering a noticeable discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 22X, while Nike’s P/E valuation is roughly on par with the broader market but well below its historical averages.

However, neither turnaround is complete.

Nike still needs to demonstrate that demand is improving consistently across key regions while reducing its dependence on promotions. General Mills must show that recent improvements in volumes can continue despite ongoing consumer pressure and heightened competition across packaged foods categories.

For investors with long investment horizons, today's depressed valuations could become rewarding if each company's strategic initiatives translate into sustained earnings growth. Yet patience may still be required before either stock fully regains investor confidence.



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Bottom Line

Nike and General Mills delivered Q4 reports that suggest their businesses are stabilizing, and both stocks may be attracting bargain hunters while trading near their 52-week lows. However, operational improvements have yet to fully translate into sustained growth, making the recovery stories works in progress.

Reflecting that uncertainty, Nike and General Mills stock both land a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at the moment, indicating earnings estimate revisions remain unfavorable. Hopefully, their Q4 reports start to change that narrative and analysts become more bullish on their earnings outlooks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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