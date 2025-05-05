Is It Too Late To Sell Your Tesla? 4 Options If You Don’t Want To Drive It Anymore

Consumer sentiment around Tesla is souring, largely due to Elon Musk’s increasingly extreme political views and public behavior. Once a status symbol, now Teslas are flooding resale platforms as owners reassess what the car — and the brand — represent.

Read More: I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

The brand also reported its first-ever drop in sales in January, according to CNN, and its first-quarter figures show profits are down 71% YoY. It seems that, new or used, interest in driving a Tesla is plummeting.

So what does that mean for Tesla owners who want to sell, but are struggling to find a buyer at a good price? What happens when selling doesn’t make sense? What if the car’s lost its appeal, but there’s no appetite for another EV that isn’t worth what it once was?

Here are some alternative ideas to consider if you’re trying to get rid of your Tesla.

Try a Rental Platform

Instead of offloading it for less money than expected, the option’s there to put it to work. Sites like Turo let people list their vehicles to others looking for a temporary EV experience. Teslas may still be attractive on the rental market, especially for tech-curious travelers or weekend drivers who want to test out autopilot without the full price tag.

For You: 7 Hybrid Vehicles To Buy in 2025 That Will Last Throughout Retirement

Trade It In Strategically

Car dealerships may not offer top dollar, but bundling a trade-in with a new vehicle purchase can unlock incentives or tax benefits. The key is to focus less on Tesla’s resale numbers and more on what the next car deal offsets.

Donate It (Yes, Really)

Giving away a car may not be feasible for most, but for high-net-worth individuals, it can make more financial sense. Donating to charity can deliver offer a hefty tax deduction, and it doesn’t have to be a cash donation to count. According to the IRS, taxpayers can claim the charitable contribution of a vehicle for federal income tax purposes (as long as they follow the guidelines). It’s a way to extract some value without engaging in the grind of private resale or dealership haggling.

Keep It and Wait

With the potential for tech (and maybe consumer sentiment) to change fast, it might make sense to sit tight. Tesla’s FSD software keeps evolving, and market conditions could, too. Holding on could pay off more than selling in a downturn.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is It Too Late To Sell Your Tesla? 4 Options If You Don’t Want To Drive It Anymore

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.