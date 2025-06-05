Is It Too Late to Buy Uber?

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has been on an absolute tear. As of June 3, its shares have soared 38% in 2025. That's a tremendous gain during a time when the broader S&P 500 index is up just 2%.

If you zoom out, the return is even more eye-popping. In the past two years, this top growth stock has catapulted 109% higher. Strong financial performance is clearly winning over the investment community.

Perhaps you've missed the ride thus far. Is it too late for investors to buy Uber?

Diversified business model

It's been incredible to observe Uber's monumental ascent. What was once solely a ride-hailing service has evolved into both a mobility and delivery behemoth. In Q4 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, mobility gross bookings represented 75% of the company's total. In the latest quarter (Q1 2025), it was an almost even split between mobility and delivery.

This kind of diversified model is hard to overstate, and it gives Uber an advantage. This shows up in the ability to leverage the same driver network, allowing these gig workers to earn more money. Uber has more data to work with, which can support various marketing and promotional activities. And it can be a holistic solution for consumers who don't want to navigate multiple apps.

What's more, Uber brings in more than one revenue stream. In the first quarter of 2025, it registered $6.5 billion in revenue from mobility and $3.8 billion from delivery. There is a freight segment as well, which is tiny by comparison.

Generating substantial profits

What was probably once unimaginable to the critics is now a reality. And that is the fact that Uber is extremely profitable these days. It's a scaled platform that is boosting bottom-line performance. Uber posted $1.2 billion in operating income in Q1. That figure is a drastic improvement from a $1.3 billion operating loss in the first quarter of 2020.

A fresh focus on creating a more efficient organization is clearly working. The management team expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow about 37% to 40% between 2024 and 2027.

Operating from a position of power

Uber continues to operate from a position of strength thanks to its tremendous network effect. It counted 170 million monthly active users in Q1. There are more than 7 million drivers. And last year, Uber surpassed 1 million merchants. With more users, drivers, and merchants, the entire platform constantly becomes more valuable to all stakeholders.

Uber's competitive position is also supported by its powerful brand presence. The Uber name is now often used as a verb, both for getting from point A to point B and for having something delivered. That mindshare works wonders for Uber's visibility.

And it highlights just how valuable Uber has become to other companies that want to tap into such a massive user base. Uber recently announced partnerships with OpenTable and Delta Air Lines.

And key players working on autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, like Waymo, WeRide, and many others, have also chosen to partner with Uber to help further develop, improve, and commercialize their services. Because of Uber's competitive strengths and unrivaled reach, it makes sense these partners are leaning on it. Uber is positioning itself to be a leader in AV.

Are you late to the Uber party?

At the start of 2025, shares traded at a very compelling forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.7. Of course, the situation isn't as cheap today. The current multiple is 22.9. However, I don't believe this valuation is asking too much of investors.

As mentioned, there are many reasons to like this business. And there remains a sizable growth opportunity. For instance, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says that AV technology alone presents a $1 trillion opportunity just in the U.S. Additionally, Uber is trying to sign up more teenagers, increase rider frequency, and expand use cases.

There appears to be substantial upside for prospective investors over the long term. This means it's not too late to buy Uber stock.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

