Is It Too Late to Buy Signet Jewelers Stock?

Key Points

Signet Jewelers is firing on all cylinders, with the stock price up some 18% year to date and about 92% over the past year.

The company crushed recent earnings estimates and raised its guidance for the full fiscal year.

The stock remains a great value and looks like it still has room to run.

10 stocks we like better than Signet Jewelers ›

There have been very few stocks within the consumer goods sector that have performed better than Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) lately.

The diamond and fine jewelry conglomerate owns many of the household brands and retailers that are in malls and shopping centers across the country, including Zales, Kay Jewelers, Jared, and Pagoda, as well as online jewelry sellers like Blue Nile and Diamonds Direct, among many other brands. Overall, Signet has some 2,600 retail locations around the world.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The luxury brand company has been firing on all cylinders over the past year. In the most recent quarter ended Nov. 1, Signet grew same-store sales and net sales by 3% year over year. It destroyed earnings estimates for the quarter, with adjusted earnings rising some 162% in the quarter.

Over the past 12 months, Signet stock has returned some 92% and it is already up 17% year to date.

One of the factors that has boosted Signet's earnings is the deeper penetration of lab-grown diamonds (LGD), which accounted for 15% of fashion sales -- up double from a year ago. Further, they represent about 40% of bridal sales.

LGDs are a higher-margin business as they are cheaper to produce and more accessible and cheaper for consumers, yet jewelers can still sell them for a significant markup over low wholesale rates. Plus, LGDs allow retailers to better manage supply and inventory.

In the latest quarter, Signet grew its gross margin by 130 basis points to 37.3%.

Is it too late to buy Signet stock?

Signet's stock jump was fueled by strong earnings, but also the fact that the company raised its outlook for the fiscal year. In addition, Valentine's Day spending was projected to set a record, according to the National Retail Federation, with some $7 billion expected to be spent on jewelry.

Signet releases its fiscal fourth-quarter and year-end earnings on March 19, so investors will get an idea of how strong a quarter it really was. Signet will also provide an outlook for the coming fiscal year.

Analysts project about a 13% earnings increase next fiscal year, with revenue rising roughly 1% in the next fiscal year.

Overall, the jewelry industry is not slowing down, with sales projected to grow at a 4% to 5% annual rate through 2028, according to industry reports. That outpaces the growth rate for clothing sales and will be fueled by lab-grown diamonds, which are anticipated to grow at a 15% to 16% annual rate in that span.

So, the jewelry business looks like a good investment, and Signet is by far the leader here.

Even with its run-up, Signet stock still looks like it has room to run due to both growth expectations and its cheap valuation.

Signet is trading at just 9 times forward earnings, making it a great value based on future earnings growth projections. It might even be worth taking a look at the stock before earnings come out on March 19, as it is shaping up to be a strong quarter.

Should you buy stock in Signet Jewelers right now?

Before you buy stock in Signet Jewelers, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Signet Jewelers wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.