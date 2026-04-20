Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Why Calm Markets May Still Reward Buying Great Businesses

Key Points

Our contributors discuss whether investors no longer know how to "panic" about the market.

Is it ever too late to buy a strong stock with good fundamentals?

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Recent market pullbacks have lacked the usual panic, even as investors debate crowding into mega-cap winners. See how one analyst's new stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) illustrates the trade-off between valuation risk and quality. Watch the video below to learn more.

*This video was published on April 14, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

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When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Dan Caplinger has positions in Nvidia. John Bromels has positions in Nvidia. Rick Munarriz has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.