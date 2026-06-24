Is It Too Late to Buy Bloom Energy Stock After Its 1,410% Gain?

Key Points

Bloom Energy stock is up more than 1,410% over the past year.

The growth in AI computing means that adequate power supply is a pressing issue for data center operators.

Shares of Bloom Energy are trading at a premium to their historical valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Looking at a stock that's rocketed more than 1,410% higher over the past year and wondering if it's a buy may seem like an absurd exercise. But that's hardly the case with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock.

With the artificial intelligence (AI) industry exhibiting extraordinary growth, there's ample reason to consider whether the fuel cell stock is a buy.

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The burgeoning AI industry is helping Bloom Energy blossom

Recently, advanced nuclear reactor companies have received the lion's share of attention for offering solutions to the massive power demands of AI computing. But Bloom Energy has excelled at showcasing its fuel cell solutions as another viable option -- one that is available now, unlike small modular reactor companies, which are engaged in a lengthy regulatory process.

Data center operators don't have time to wait.

According to Goldman Sachs research, U.S. data center power demand is expected to soar from 31 gigawatts (GW) in 2025 to about 95 GW by the end of 2027.

Bloom Energy is seizing the opportunity. For example, the company recently announced a partnership with Oracle, which plans to acquire up to 2.8 GW of Bloom's fuel cell systems to develop AI infrastructure.

Bloom's benefiting considerably from the AI boon. Reporting a strong start to 2026, the company raised 2026 revenue guidance, projecting sales of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion.

Is Bloom Energy stock an electric buying opportunity right now?

Trading at 37 times trailing sales, Bloom Energy stock is priced at a steep premium to its five-year average P/S ratio of 3.2. Further indicating a rich valuation, Bloom Energy stock is currently changing hands at about 169 times forward earnings.

This hydrogen company has a robust growth opportunity amid the booming AI industry -- and the significant power needed to keep data centers humming. At this point, though, it's clear that many of the growth expectations for Bloom Energy are baked into the stock price, so those with Bloom Energy on their radars may want to sit pat and wait for a pullback before starting a position.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Goldman Sachs Group, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.