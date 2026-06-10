Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices has become a worthy competitor to Nvidia in the data center GPU space.

AMD will ship its powerful MI450 AI accelerators later this year, and customers such as OpenAI and Meta Platforms will be among the first to receive them.

Its data center business is growing rapidly, but the stock's sky-high valuation presents investors with a tricky risk-versus-reward situation.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

On June 3, semiconductor giant Broadcom posted extremely strong operating results for its fiscal second quarter, but management's sales guidance came in lighter than Wall Street's expectations. This sparked a sell-off of practically every semiconductor stock, but those with high exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution were particularly hard hit.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's top suppliers of graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers, which are the main chips used to handle artificial intelligence training and inference workloads, and its stock is down 10% from last week's all-time high as I write this.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, AMD is still sitting on an eye-popping 12-month return of 300%. So could the recent dip be a buying opportunity, or have investors missed the boat?

AMD is preparing to ship its best AI chips so far

AMD entered the data center GPU race in 2023 with the MI300X. It was designed to compete with Nvidia's H100, which was the leading-edge product at the time. AMD has since launched several new generations, including the MI350 and MI400 series, each more powerful than the last, and they have attracted major customers such as OpenAI, Oracle, and Meta Platforms.

But later this year, the company will start shipping commercial volumes of its MI450 series processors, which are its most powerful yet. These GPUs can be configured in AMD's new Helios data center rack, which includes highly specialized networking components and software to extract maximum processing speeds. In fact, the company says the MI450 series can deliver up to 36 times more performance than its previous-generation GPUs, thanks to the fully integrated Helios architecture.

AMD CEO Lisa Su says several major customers are inquiring about large-scale deployments for the MI450 platform. So far, OpenAI and Meta have each signed deals to deploy 6 gigawatts of computing capacity using AMD's chips in the coming years, and they will start with the MI450.

Data center revenue growth is expected to accelerate

AMD's data center segment generated $5.8 billion in revenue during its fiscal 2026 first quarter (which ended March 28). That was a 57% increase from the year-ago period, and made up more than half of the company's total revenue of $10.3 billion.

However, Su believes AMD's data center revenue could grow by more than 80% per year starting in 2027 as MI450 shipments ramp up. In other words, this segment is about to become an even bigger part of AMD's business, which explains why its stock sank last week after Broadcom's data center guidance hinted at a slight potential demand slowdown.

AMD stock is a difficult buy because of its sky-high valuation

Demand for AI data center chips exceeds supply, creating an imbalance that gives AMD significant pricing power, boosting its profit margins. As a result, the company's adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings soared by 43% to $1.37 per share in the first quarter.

However, based on its trailing 12-month adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, its stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 108.7, making it nearly 3 times as expensive as Nvidia, which has a P/E of 36.1. A premium of that magnitude is hard to justify for AMD, considering that not only is Nvidia the leader in the data center hardware market, but its sales are also growing much faster than AMD's -- hence it's still extending its leadership position.

According to Wall Street's consensus forecast (provided by Yahoo! Finance), AMD will grow its earnings to $13.08 per share in 2027, giving its stock a forward P/E ratio of 38.1. While that seems like a more reasonable valuation, it's still higher than Nvidia's current trailing P/E, so investors might simply be pricing AMD's expected growth too aggressively at the moment.

For that reason, I don't think it would be a good idea to pile into AMD stock at this point. Interested investors might do better to wait for a deeper pullback.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,038!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,277,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 10, 2026.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.