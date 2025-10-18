Is It Too Late To Book Your 2025 Holiday Travel? 5 Best Times

With 40 days until Thanksgiving and 68 days until Christmas at the time of this writing, booking your holiday travel reservations now is actually the best time to access some of the lowest flight fares, according to historical insights from Google, cited on Travel and Leisure.

Read More: Here’s the Toll Pass You’ll Need To Travel in All 50 States

Find Out: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Consider using Google Flights, an AI-powered tool that alerts you to the best fares. Here are the five best times for you to book your holiday travel.

A Porthole Into The Cruise Booking Season

The best time to book a cruise is typically six to 18 months ahead of your sailing, although you can sometimes find deals with special holiday promotions, especially if you’re a loyalty member. However, your cruise may cost more than last year as cruise rates have increased 4.5% in 2025, according to AAA Trip Canvas. However, the good news is that early booking can provide access to the following perks and benefits.

Discounted and free upgrades to a balcony stateroom

Exclusive onboard activities and special events

Onboard credits such as specialty dining, drink packages and spa treatments

Priority dining and shore excursion credits

Discover Next: I Asked ChatGPT the Best Travel Hacks To Save Money in 2025: Here’s What It Said

Last-Minute Cruise Deals Can Pay Off (But It’s a Gamble)

If you have flexibility with your schedule, you can opt for last-minute booking deals, but know it’s a risk. Cruise lines often lower rates on empty cabins closer to departure dates, typically zero to eight weeks away. However, you may need to be open to different destinations and travel dates to get the best value.

This is a great savings strategy for retirees and solo travelers with adaptable itineraries, compared to families who need to get kids back to school the first week in January.

It’s important to note that delaying your flight can affect the price of your airfare if you have to fly to your cruise ship’s port of disembarkation. On the other hand, you might just lock in a balcony view for the price of an interior cabin.

When To Book Your Holiday Stay

When it comes to holiday lodging, timing can vary depending on the demand for the location. Tourist destinations fill up fast; however, you may be able to find places to stay in remote areas that are more affordable and available later in the season.

How Far Ahead To Reserve Vacation Rentals

Several factors go into booking short-term rentals — think Airbnb and Vrbo — such as the location, time of year and type of accommodations. The holidays are the busiest season, so it’s best to book an Airbnb six to 12 months in advance, according to Touch Stay.

However, if you’re visiting a rural location and don’t require luxury accommodations, you may be able to find a reservation later.

Timing Your Hotel Stay for the Best Rates

While it’s better to book holiday hotel stays in advance for more room choices, that doesn’t mean you’ll get the cheapest room rates, according to Travel and Leisure.

You can save money on hotel rates on certain days and months. Booking domestic travel is cheaper on Mondays and international travel on Tuesdays, and booking a hotel in New York City in January will save you half price, according to Travel and Leisure.

Tips for saving on hotel rates:

Consider signing up for hotel loyalty programs, such as World of Hyatt and Hilton Honors, to enjoy discounted rates and perks.

Book directly with hotels that match third-party sites and offer added perks.

Check your credit card rewards for hotel discounts and annual hotel credits.

Stay longer for better rates.

Book early.

Don’t check in on Black Friday, which costs around $50 more than a Thanksgiving check-in, according to Hopper, cited on Reader’s Digest.

Whether you’re flying, cruising, or booking a stay, timing and flexibility are your best travel companions for saving money around the holidays.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is It Too Late To Book Your 2025 Holiday Travel? 5 Best Times

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.