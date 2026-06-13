Is It Time to Sell Universal Technical Institute Stock After A Long-Time Investor Dumped 3 Million Shares?

Key Points

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold 3.0 million shares for a transaction value of $124.2 million on June 8, 2026.

This sale represented 76% of its total holdings, reducing ownership from 3,971,440 to 971,440 shares.

All shares sold were held indirectly through Coliseum Capital Partners, L.P. and a separate account, with no direct ownership involved.

Coliseum's Christopher S. Shackleton has sat on the board of directors of UTI since June 2016.

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Long-time investor Coliseum Capital Management, which also has a seat on the board of directors, sold most of its position in Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) on June 8. The asset manager sold 3.0 million shares of Common Stock at $41.40 per share, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Is this a signal for other investors to sell?

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 3,000,000 Transaction value $124.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 971,440 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($41.40).

Key questions

How did this transaction impact Coliseum Capital Management, LLC’s ownership in Universal Technical Institute?

The indirect sale reduced Coliseum's Common Stock holdings by 75.5%, leaving 971,440 shares held by Coliseum Capital Partners, L.P.

The indirect sale reduced Coliseum's Common Stock holdings by 75.5%, leaving 971,440 shares held by Coliseum Capital Partners, L.P. Were any direct holdings involved in this transaction?

No direct ownership was reported before or after the transaction; all activity was confined to indirect holdings.

No direct ownership was reported before or after the transaction; all activity was confined to indirect holdings. How does the scale of this sale compare to Coliseum’s historical trading pattern in Universal Technical Institute?

The 3.0 million-share sale is among the largest single trades for Coliseum, aligning with prior high-volume sales executed as the available stake has decreased since 2024.

The 3.0 million-share sale is among the largest single trades for Coliseum, aligning with prior high-volume sales executed as the available stake has decreased since 2024. What is the ongoing exposure to Universal Technical Institute after this transaction?

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC maintains an indirect position of 971,440 shares (via Coliseum Capital Partners, L.P. and a separate account), representing continued exposure through Common Stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $868,986,000.00 Net income (TTM) $42,679,000.00 Employees 3,700 1-year price change 18.57%

* 1-year price change calculated as of June 12, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers technical and vocational training programs in automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, marine technology, welding, and CNC machining, with revenue generated primarily from tuition and fees.

Operates a campus-based and manufacturer-sponsored education model, delivering both core and advanced manufacturer-specific training to students and industry partners.

Serves individuals seeking postsecondary technical education, as well as automotive and transportation industry partners requiring specialized workforce training.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is a leading provider of technical education and workforce training in the United States, operating multiple campuses and specialized institutes. The company leverages a diversified curriculum and partnerships with industry manufacturers to maintain relevance and demand for its graduates. Its scale and focus on high-demand skilled trades position it competitively within the education and training services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

There are reasons insiders may sell shares in a company that have little to do with their view of the company’s fortunes. But it’s hard to look at Coliseum Capital’s sale of Universal Technical Institute stock as anything but bearish.

Coliseum invested in UTI in 2016 in a private transaction that gave the firm some shares at $2.71 and the right to convert a loan it provided into equity at a series of higher prices. Coliseum clearly converted its debt into a large number of shares in the trade school business over the past decade and was sitting on a healthy profit of many millions of dollars. By virtue of its large ownership stake in UTI, the company also had a seat on the board of directors.

On one hand, a hedge fund like Coliseum wants to eventually lock in profits on an investment, especially after 10 years since its initial investment in Universal Technical Institute. This sale may not mean Coliseum is exactly bearish on UTI, but it certainly isn’t a signal that the firm continues to see UTI as a better growth prospect than other investments it can make.

Seeing a long-time, significant shareholding insider sell out the vast majority of their position like this should be a signal for other investors in UTI to reconsider their investment rationale for the company and whether they should remain invested.



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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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