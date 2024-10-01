Is it Time to Buy Logitech Stock at a P/E Multiple of 19.52X?

Logitech International S.A. LOGI is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.52, lower than the Zacks Computer–Peripheral Equipment industry average of 24.46x and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s average of 26.74x. This attractive valuation comes in the wake of a pullback in Logitech’s stock price after a strong run in 2023, making it an appealing option for investors considering an entry point.

Logitech’s stock has seen a 4.9% decline so far this year due to investors taking profits after a stellar 52.7% gain in 2023. With the current dip and its relatively low valuation, there are compelling reasons to believe that now might be the time to consider buying LOGI stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Promising Outlook for Logitech

Despite the recent dip in its stock price, Logitech’s fundamentals remain robust, and its growth trajectory looks promising. The company has successfully weathered the post-pandemic downturn and has shown signs of recovery with its strong first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

Logitech’s first-quarter revenues of $1.1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, marking a solid 12% year-over-year increase. Even more impressive, the company posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share, beating the consensus estimate of 89 cents and reflecting a staggering 74% year-over-year growth. This marked the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth after a prolonged post-pandemic downturn, underscoring the company's ability to rebound.

The positive outlook is further supported by the upward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings, indicating that Wall Street analysts expect sustained growth. Logitech’s focus on innovation, market share gains and the increasing demand for peripherals driven by the rise of hybrid work trends, all point to continued strength in its business.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a technical standpoint, Logitech crossed above its 50-day moving average last week, a key indicator that often signals a shift in market sentiment. Stocks crossing this threshold typically gain upward momentum, making it an encouraging sign for investors looking for a potential rebound.

50-Day Moving Average Signals Bullish Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Logitech’s Innovative Product Line Drives Growth

Logitech’s success is due to its ability to consistently innovate and expand its product offerings. The company has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge peripherals, including the fastest-performing mouse and keyboard switches, long-lasting wireless mice, and multi-device keyboards. This focus on innovation keeps Logitech ahead of its competitors and ensures it stays relevant in the fast-evolving tech landscape.

Logitech’s recent product launches further enhance its position in the market. Logitech’s AI-powered USB conference camera, MeetUp 2, and the newly introduced MX Brio webcams are expected to attract a wide range of customers as the demand for video collaboration tools continues to rise. Logitech has also expanded its office accessories portfolio with products like the Casa Pop-Up Desk, Signature Slim K950 and Slim Combo keyboards, catering to the growing need for efficient remote work solutions.

Logitech’s strategy to tap into the Apple AAPL ecosystem has also paid off. The company has launched a dedicated product line for Mac users, including the MX Anywhere 3S keyboards, MX Keys S Combo and other accessories designed specifically for Mac OS and iPadOS compatibility. By enhancing its products to work seamlessly with Apple devices, Logitech is positioning itself to capture a larger market share among Apple’s loyal customer base.

Additionally, Logitech has strengthened its partnerships with industry giants like Microsoft MSFT and Intel INTC. It has certified its Sight AI Camera from Microsoft Teams. Logitech also verified its mouse and keyboard for Intel Evo laptops that meet strict requirements for reliability, interoperability and security. These partnerships not only broaden the company’s reach but also establish its products as trusted solutions in the business world.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of hybrid work models and increased demand for video collaboration tools, keyboards and pointing devices continue to drive demand for Logitech’s products. With more companies investing in remote work setups and consumers upgrading their home offices, Logitech’s peripherals are well-positioned to benefit from this sustained trend.

Conclusion

At a P/E multiple of 19.52x, Logitech presents an attractive buying opportunity, given its strong financial performance, innovative product lineup and positive future prospects. The company’s recovery from the post-pandemic downturn, combined with its focus on expanding market share through innovation and partnerships, positions it for continued growth.

Logitech’s ability to outpace earnings estimates, launch innovative products and capitalize on rising hybrid work trends makes it a compelling investment option. For investors seeking long-term growth in the tech space, now is the time to consider adding LOGI stock to their portfolios.

Additionally, Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the stock appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.