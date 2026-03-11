Is It Smarter to Buy XRP or Precious Metals With $500 Right Now?

Key Points

Today, investors are at a crossroads between seeking safety and seeking growth. While the world is looking increasingly volatile, thereby making downside protection something that's necessary to have, it's also true that there's an abundance of very lucrative opportunities that will play out over the coming years, and missing out on them as a result of playing it safe is likely to hurt.

With this setup, does it make more sense to buy $500 of a cryptocurrency like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), or a precious metal like gold, silver, or even platinum?

Build the foundation first

If you don't already hold hard assets or precious metals, you should buy some gold before worrying about other precious metals or cryptocurrencies.

Due to the ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, among other factors, central banks globally are buying gold at historically elevated levels, as are individuals. While that's boosting the price recently, in the big view of things, it's more of a confirmation of the investment thesis for the asset than it is something to count on to power the returns for an investment you make in it today. Gold doesn't need a specific catalyst to continue being valuable. Its value stems from being a finite and somewhat portable store of value, which it has done through bouts of inflation, wars, and multiple monetary system transitions over the course of human history.

Plus, getting exposure to gold is as easy as buying a gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD).

It's also possible to buy silver and some other precious metals via ETFs -- for example, with the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV). It surged over the past 12 months, but it also crashed more than 28% in a single session in January 2026.

Silver isn't as stable as gold because a large portion of its demand is for industrial purposes, unlike with gold, which is largely used for jewelry and bullion. While it has had a long history of use, during most of that history, gold has been viewed as the more valuable asset. This does not appear to be on the verge of changing. So, for a $500 first-time hard asset allocation, silver's extra volatility and lesser reputation will probably leave you wishing that you'd just bought gold instead.

Platinum, for its part, is even rarer than gold, yet it's also used in many industrial processes. But it doesn't capture the same scale of inflows compared to gold when investors are seeking safety, so it's probably also worth avoiding.

XRP is for a different use case entirely

Whereas precious metals are great for creating an anchor for your portfolio so that it'll survive an uncertain world, buying XRP is essentially the opposite action, as it's taking a big, risky bet on growth. It isn't something you should be investing $500 in unless you've already diversified your portfolio with safer investments, one of which should probably be gold.

With that in mind, for XRP to deliver a good return, it needs to convince financial institutions that its blockchain is a cheap and easy place to manage their assets and perform other everyday tasks with their capital, like lending it out to get a yield.

XRP has many competitors chasing that same niche. Its success rests on whether its issuer, Ripple, can develop enough features to attract and retain any users who try out its platform, the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple has plenty of new features slated for launch this year, which could accomplish exactly those priorities.

The coin's price is up by 280% over the last three years, but down by 50% over the last six months, making it far more volatile to the upside as well as to the downside in comparison to any of the precious metals we've discussed. In practical terms, that means that if you're at all bothered by the market's recent volatility, or if you're feeling like you desperately need some investments that won't stop you from sleeping at night, you shouldn't be buying XRP, even with $500. That argues for most investors just buying gold instead.

On the other hand, if you're fully willing to take on some risk exposure, XRP is a smart choice to consider for your crypto portfolio. Since it's backed by a real development team, it'll be able to access new markets and grow, which precious metals obviously can't do without outside help.

