It Seems Intel's 10x Goals Will Never Happen

In this video, I will talk about Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), more specifically the recent delays and cancellations of some of its GPU products. Rialto Bridge GPU has been canceled, and the Falcon Shores GPU architecture has been postponed until 2025. During last year's investor meeting, Intel guided for $10 billion in revenue for the accelerated computing and graphics segment. With another delay, this goal is highly unlikely to be reached.

