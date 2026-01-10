Is It Really a Tax Haven? What to Know Before Moving to a No-Income-Tax State.

Key Points

States that do not collect income taxes still have to collect taxes through other means.

If you live in a high-tax state like California or in most of the Northeast, practically any zero-state income tax state can offer substantial savings.

Look at a state's property tax, sales tax, and corporate income tax rates before moving.

States with no income taxes sound like a financial haven. While states like New York and California can make any state look like a tax haven, there are strings attached to some states that do not collect income taxes.

Every state needs tax revenue to function, and if they can't collect taxes through one method, they typically resort to other methods to balance the books. Some no-income-tax states can be the very havens they promise to be, while others have strings attached.

Check how a state collects tax revenue

Texas is the largest state in the continental U.S., and many people flock to the state for its warm weather and zero income taxes. The state has a lot of rules in place that make it extremely difficult for it to tax income, but that doesn't mean it's a better deal for everyone.

For instance, Texas has the seventh-highest property tax rates in the entire country. Those taxes help the state collect enough tax revenue that they can't receive by taxing income.

New Yorkers and New Jerseyans won't mind, since both of their states have higher property tax rates in addition to income taxes. However, high property tax rates can be a shock to someone who is from South Carolina. Although South Carolina has income taxes, that state's property taxes are less than one-third of Texas's property tax rate.

Know how a state's tax structure affects you

Higher property tax rates may be a good trade-off if you get to avoid income taxes, but that depends on the person. Someone who is house poor and has all of their wealth tied to a single property won't like high property tax rates.

That's especially true for people who are approaching retirement with inflated home values and no income. Higher housing prices result in higher property taxes, and that can push some locals out of states that don't collect income taxes.

Other states are different. For instance, Tennessee has no state income tax, and its property tax rates are among the lowest in the nation. Tennessee leans on its sales tax, which is the second-highest rate in the nation, for revenue.

Tennessee's tax structure is favorable for people who don't consume many products and services. If you spend more on consumption than you do on your home, Tennessee may not be the right place for you, but that is extremely rare.

Business owners should check a state's corporate income tax as well.

People with higher incomes benefit more

The mega-rich have been flocking to states with no income taxes because they enjoy the most savings. People who work remotely and earn high salaries may want to consider a state that has zero income taxes. While some of these states have trade-offs, such as higher property taxes and sales taxes, the lack of an income tax often leaves high earners ahead of the game.

However, these same states may not be as fruitful for retirees, especially if housing prices continue to go up. Some locals have been forced out of Florida and Texas due to high property taxes, even though they don't have to worry about income taxes.

It's also based on where you live. You're likely to enjoy big savings if you are moving from the Northeast to a state that lacks income taxes.

The bottom line is that some states with no income taxes are the havens they describe themselves as, while others are more expensive in other ways.

