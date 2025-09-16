Is it a Prudent Move to Retain MYGN Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN is focused on expanding its companion diagnostics, driving market growth through new clinical guidelines, and introducing new offerings in its Oncology business. The company’s slew of product launches looks encouraging. Yet, the ongoing macro pressures and fierce competitive environment raise significant concerns for Myriad Genetics.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 74.5% compared with the industry’s 13.5% decline. The S&P 500 gained 18.7% in the same time frame.

The renowned genetic testing and precision medicine company has a market capitalization of $673.6 million. The company’s flat earnings yield remains ahead of the industry’s -21.8% yield. MYGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched in one, delivering an average surprise of 210%.

Tailwinds for MYGN Stock

Huge Potential in Oncology Testing: Myriad Genetics’ growth strategy for its Oncology business centers around expanding companion diagnostics, aiding market growth through new clinical guidelines, and introducing new offerings. The company is also developing Precise MRD, a monitoring test based on whole-genome sequencing, to detect cancer recurrence earlier and help guide treatment decisions.

In September, Myriad Genetics announced that The Lancet Oncology has published a study demonstrating the performance of the company’s Precise MRD in patients with oligometastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). The Phase 2 trial linked ctDNA levels with response to metastasis-directed radiation therapy. Precise MRD detected ctDNA even in low tumor burden patients, enabling treatment de-escalation.

Also, the updated NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) guidance includes its Prolaris test in the guidelines for low, intermediate and high-risk patients at the time of initial biopsy.

Product Launches and Upgrades: Myriad Genetics invests in the development of new innovative testing products and enhances its existing portfolio of testing products. In June 2025, the company announced early access to the FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen, which holds significant potential to expand the prenatal market over time, with full commercialization planned for 2026.

Last year, it launched the new Prequel Prenatal Screen, to provide pregnant patients with genetic insights into fetal development and the health of the pregnancy as early as eight weeks. Myriad Genetics introduced the Foresight Carrier Screening test with a new Universal Plus Panel featuring an expanded panel of genes and more efficient workflows.

In addition, it launched the Precise Tumor, a next-generation sequencing assay that analyzes more than 500 cancer-related genes and key immuno-oncology biomarkers, with broad coverage of guidelines.

Headwinds for MYGN Stock

Macroeconomic Concerns Put Pressure on the Bottom Line: With a substantial presence internationally, Myriad Genetics is exposed to a variety of regulatory, political, operational, financial and economic risks. The company expects inflation to continue impacting its labor costs, costs associated with generating sales and testing results, and the costs of laboratory supplies. Furthermore, rising costs from U.S. tariffs could hurt its profitability if it is unable to offset the increases by passing them on to customers.

Increasing Competition: With the entry of new players, imminent price competition has become another cause of concern. The company expects competition to intensify in its current fields with recently observed advancements in technology.

Furthermore, Myriad Genetics anticipates that other firms may launch molecular diagnostic tests that could compete with its products and services. In our opinion, competitive headwinds might push down prices for the high-priced tests provided by Myriad Genetics. This might deter margin improvement going forward.

MYGN Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings has remained flat.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $821.7 million, suggesting a 1.9% decline from the year-ago reported number.

Top MedTech Stocks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC, Masimo MASI and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

GE HealthCare has an earnings yield of 5.8% compared with the industry’s 0.2%. Shares of the company have surged 76.5% compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth. GEHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.5%.

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5% compared with the industry’s 9.9%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.17%. MASI’s shares have rallied 18.9% against the industry’s 15.4% decline in the past year.

Phibro, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.2% for fiscal 2026 compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.9% growth. Shares of the company have rallied 101.1% compared with the industry’s 3% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.9%.

