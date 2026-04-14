Is it a Prudent Move to Retain IDXX Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX is expanding its global commercial capabilities to support continued growth in its CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue stream. The company’s software ecosystem remains a key pillar of its value proposition. However, weak solvency and adverse foreign exchange movements pose potential challenges to IDEXX’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 41.8%, outperforming the industry’s 1% gain and the S&P 500 composite’s 29.8% growth.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion. IDEXX’s earnings yield of 2.2% is well ahead of the industry’s -0.7% yield. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.11%.

Let’s delve deeper.

IDXX’s Tailwinds

Strong Global Performance: IDEXX is focused on growing its global commercial capability to sustain strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. Growth in international regions remained strong throughout 2025, underscoring continued demand for diagnostic solutions and significant global opportunity.

Expanding diagnostic frequency in international markets remains a key growth driver for IDXX, helping elevate the standard of care while broadening the overall market opportunity. The company is strategically investing in its commercial footprint in regions with the highest customer readiness and growth potential, and it remains on track to enter three additional international markets by early 2026.

IDEXX is preparing to launch its Cancer Dx panel in international markets in the first quarter, further extending its reach and strengthening its global leadership in veterinary cancer diagnostics.

Cloud-Based Software in Trend: IDEXX’s software ecosystem continues to be an essential component of its value proposition. The solutions are driving innovation-driven growth by improving clinic workflows and supporting greater utilization of diagnostics. Throughout 2025, IDEXX delivered strong performance in its practice information management systems (PIMS), alongside continued momentum in pet owner engagement tools such as Vello.

The integration of Vello with the company’s diagnostics and PIMS ecosystem expands its value, making it an increasingly important part of IDEXX's long-term growth engine. The ezyVet and Neo platforms demonstrated particular strength among multi-location practices and corporate customers. 2025 ended with record quarterly bookings, signaling strong momentum for these software solutions.

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What Ails IDXX Stock?

Solvency Position: IDEXX closed the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $180.1 million and short-term debt of $473 million. Long-term debt (net of the current portion) totaled $375 million, down 16.7% from 2024, but still higher than the cash levels. Debt-to-equity ratio was 28%. Times interest earned was 37.9X, up 2.7% sequentially.

Foreign Exchange Headwind: A majority of IDEXX's consolidated revenues is generated from product sales in international markets, with about 35.3% of second-quarter revenues coming from products manufactured in the United States and sold abroad in local currencies.

The strengthening of the U.S. dollar has weighed on the company’s international revenue performance. For example, in the second quarter of 2025, foreign exchange movements reduced the gross profit margin by roughly 10 basis points.

IDXX Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXX’s 2026 EPS has remained unchanged at $14.55 over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.68 billion, which implies an 8.7% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Alcon ALC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.1% compared to the industry’s negative 1.8% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 29.1%, outpacing the industry’s 8.4% growth over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an earnings yield of 5.5% compared with the industry’s 2.4% yield. Shares of the company have soared 207.2% against the industry’s 13.8% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Alcon, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 2.5% compared to the industry’s negative 1.6% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. The company’s shares have rallied 29.1%, outpacing the industry’s 8.4% growth over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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