Is it a Prudent Move to Retain ALC Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Alcon’s ALC new platforms and lenses are gaining adoption. Dry eye momentum is likely to support growth in the upcoming quarters. However, adverse macroeconomic conditions and intense competition may harm the company’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has dipped 25.1% compared with the industry’s 10.4% decline. The S&P 500 composite has risen 23.9% in the same time frame.

The renowned pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturer has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion. ALC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides for ALC

Business Development Activities: Strategic asset additions have enabled Alcon to broaden its technology portfolio across both franchises, reinforcing a multi-year innovation pipeline that complements its internal R&D programs. In March 2026, Alcon and LENSAR agreed to terminate the previously announced merger agreement, which removes a near-term integration item and keeps capital available for other bolt-on opportunities.

In 2025, the company acquired a majority interest in Aurion Biotech to advance AURN001, a corneal cell therapy candidate that targets a large transplant market constrained by donor availability. Alcon also completed the acquisition of LumiThera and its Valeda photobiomodulation device for early and intermediate dry AMD.

New Products to Drive Growth: Unity VCS and Unity CS are at the center of the current equipment cycle, with management highlighting continued momentum in the first quarter of 2026 as installations expand and surgeon feedback emphasizes workflow integration. In implantables, PanOptix Pro is being rolled out internationally following U.S. adoption.

Alcon reported share gains in U.S. AT-IOLs and is preparing to launch an upgraded Vivity lens in early 2027. TruPlus adds a monofocal plus option with toric availability at launch, supporting broader coverage of astigmatism correction. Alcon also continues to scale Tryptyr and Systane in dry eye and broaden its contact lens lineup with TOTAL30 and PRECISION7, including a multifocal toric extension of TOTAL30 introduced in early 2026.

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Downsides for ALC

Persistent Macroeconomic Pressure: Alcon remains exposed to geopolitical and trade volatility that can disrupt supply chains and raise input costs, particularly as tariffs continue to evolve. In the first quarter of 2026, incremental tariffs in the United States and China totaled $33 million, and management cited a 120 basis points drag on core gross margin.

Tough Competitive Landscape: Competition remains intense across both segments and is showing up most clearly where Alcon is defending share outside the United States and managing mix transitions. The category also remains competitive as newer entrants target value tiers and the market continues shifting toward daily lenses and advanced materials. These dynamics increase reliance on newer platforms to sustain growth, requiring continued investment in commercialization and physician education to maintain pricing power and market positioning over time.

ALC Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has remained unchanged at $3.48 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $11.06 billion, suggesting a 7.2% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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