It Pays To Spend: These 6 Exclusive Perks Are Only Available to Big Spenders

Having the means to spend big money can lead to a lot of exclusive perks, benefits and experiences. These can take many forms, such as free upgrades to your airplane ticket accommodations, free food or drink, or special access to invite-only events.

Whether you’re a casino high roller or a frequent flyer, here are some of the biggest perks that are only available to big spenders.

Exclusive Airport Lounge Access

One exclusive perk to being a big spender when it comes to travel is exclusive access to airport lounges. Not only do these lounges offer comfort and convenience, but they also have such benefits as complementary WiFi, food, and drinks.

“I’m quite familiar with big spending perks as I have been a top tier member of various loyalty programs over the past 15 years,” said Tudor Nikolas, technical lead at Fetched. “I fly a lot with British Airways, who are part of the One World alliance. This also covers American Airlines and other global airlines. The best perk is that as a gold member, I can access their first class lounges anytime, even when flying economy, together with a guest. The lounge access means that I literally never have to buy food in the airport, which can be expensive and usually not of great quality.”

Free Airplane Seat Selection

As a frequent traveler and a member of your preferred airline’s loyalty program, you can also benefit from such perks as free seat selection. Considering this usually costs money, this is a small benefit that adds up over time.

“I also have free [seat] selection for the whole family,” said Nikolas. “The free seat selection can also save me $100 per person or more on a long haul flight and this really adds up when flying with family.”

Food, Gifts and Special Accommodations at Casinos

Casinos understand that high rollers aren’t going to spend their entire day and night on the floor, especially when there are other casinos to choose from. Because of this, many casinos will offer special accommodations, free food or drinks, or even small gifts or experiences to entice people to stay — or come back the next time they’re on vacation.

“I play at casinos often when I travel, and I’ve learned a few tricks,” said Tony Jefferson, owner and founder of TravelingSession.com. “The thing to remember is that casinos want you to come back. They will entice your return with gifts, concert tickets, invitations to exclusive parties, and free hotel stays.”

Not only that, but certain casinos have hotel rooms set aside for high rollers or special guests. Oftentimes, these rooms are not available for online booking, meaning regular guests don’t get access to them.

“I recently returned from a trip to the newly renovated Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Hollywood, FL. The room and meals were all comped,” said Jefferson.

Special Access to Credit Lines

Another exclusive big-spender perk is access to unique credit lines — particularly at casinos. Some major casinos offer casino-only credit lines to their most loyal high rollers so that they don’t need to use their own money to play.

Of course, it’s still necessary to pay back the balance, but the upside is that these high rollers can continue to play without having to go out and figure out their funds.

Access to Special Credit Cards

Big spenders are also more likely to get access to unique credit cards. Certain credit cards, like the JP Morgan Reserve Card or the Dubai First Royal Mastercard, are reserved for big spenders and are invite-only. These types of credit cards often come with such perks as concierge services, cashback rewards, travel points and other travel benefits.

“Another perk to being a big spender is that one is able to accumulate points for different points programs that can get free hotel, airfare, statement credits on credit cards, and other gadgets,” said Sebastian Jania, owner of Ontario Property Buyers.

Similarly, these individuals may get access to exclusive private banks. These financial institutions often offer additional services or benefits like concierge services, tax preparation, estate planning and more.

Exclusive Hotel Perks

Those who are considered “gambling whales” often get free or heavily discounted accommodation at casinos. But you don’t have to be a frequent casino goer to take advantage of free hotels and other travel perks.

“Being a top tier member of Hyatt’s loyalty program, as a ‘Globalist,’ I have also managed to save thousands of dollars over the years,” said Nikolas. “Even when booking a basic room, you get complimentary breakfast for two, which in some Park Hyatts can cost up to $50-60pp, and also an upgrade to suites. In hotels with an executive lounge, the complimentary happy hour and evening Canapé’s can even be enough for an evening meal, and all this for just booking a standard room.”

Bottom Line

Whether you’re looking for amazing experiences or free or exclusive perks, being a big spender can really pay out in the long run. This is especially true for high rollers on vacation and travelers.

“All in all, if you travel a lot and it’s convenient to use the same chains all the time, the benefits can pile up and you will end up saving money,” said Nikolas. “The best value for money is to ‘grind’ for the status through business stays or staying at lower priced hotels, and then using them at the higher end places.”

