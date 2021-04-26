It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) For Its Next Dividend

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of May.

Blackstone Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.82 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.26 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Blackstone Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $87.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Blackstone Group paid out 151% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BX Historic Dividend April 26th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Blackstone Group, with earnings per share up 6.0% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Blackstone Group has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Blackstone Group for the upcoming dividend? While we like that its earnings are growing somewhat, we're not enamored that it's paying out 151% of last year's earnings. Blackstone Group doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Blackstone Group. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Blackstone Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

