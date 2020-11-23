It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) For Its Next Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Investors can purchase shares before the 27th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.014 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.30 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 9.4% on its current stock price of $2.76. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year Permian Basin Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PBT Historic Dividend November 23rd 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Permian Basin Royalty Trust's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 22% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Permian Basin Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 16% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Permian Basin Royalty Trust an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are in decline and Permian Basin Royalty Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example - Permian Basin Royalty Trust has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

