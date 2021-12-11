It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase PDC Energy's shares before the 16th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.62 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PDC Energy paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 3.3% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that PDC Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PDCE Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that PDC Energy's earnings are down 3.6% a year over the past five years.

Given that PDC Energy has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is PDC Energy worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. To summarise, PDC Energy looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on PDC Energy, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for PDC Energy that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

