It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) For Its Next Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase North European Oil Royalty Trust's shares before the 10th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.47 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, North European Oil Royalty Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of $13.24. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. North European Oil Royalty Trust paid out 109% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 70% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while North European Oil Royalty Trust's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see North European Oil Royalty Trust's earnings per share have dropped 8.3% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. North European Oil Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 17% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Has North European Oil Royalty Trust got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. Worse, North European Oil Royalty Trust's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with North European Oil Royalty Trust. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for North European Oil Royalty Trust (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

