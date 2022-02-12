It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Neenah's shares before the 17th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Neenah stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $47.43. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Neenah can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Neenah reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Neenah paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 117%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

NYSE:NP Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Neenah was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Neenah has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Neenah got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Second, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow." With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Neenah.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Neenah. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Neenah (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

