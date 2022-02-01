It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase National Instruments' shares before the 4th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, National Instruments stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $41.22. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. National Instruments distributed an unsustainably high 160% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. National Instruments paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 146%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given National Instruments's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

NasdaqGS:NATI Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about National Instruments's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings are not growing much and National Instruments paid out a lot more than it earned in profit last year. This makes the dividend look potentially unsustainable in the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, National Instruments has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy National Instruments for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are effectively flat, plus National Instruments's dividend is not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, which is not great. It's not that we think National Instruments is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of National Instruments don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for National Instruments and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

