It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

Matthews International's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.86 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Matthews International has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $42.18. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, Matthews International paid out 208% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Matthews International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 16% of its cash flow last year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Matthews International fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:MATW Historic Dividend May 4th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Matthews International's 27% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Matthews International has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Matthews International is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Matthews International for the upcoming dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 208% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Matthews International's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Matthews International as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Matthews International that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

