It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) For Its Next Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 27th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of December.

LyondellBasell Industries's next dividend payment will be US$1.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.20 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that LyondellBasell Industries has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of $81.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. LyondellBasell Industries distributed an unsustainably high 119% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 94% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given LyondellBasell Industries's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LYB Historic Dividend November 23rd 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by LyondellBasell Industries's 15% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. LyondellBasell Industries has delivered an average of 27% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. LyondellBasell Industries is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy LyondellBasell Industries for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share declining, but LyondellBasell Industries is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of LyondellBasell Industries don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

