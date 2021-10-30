It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Lamb Weston Holdings' shares before the 4th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.94 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Lamb Weston Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $56.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Lamb Weston Holdings is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LW Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Lamb Weston Holdings's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Lamb Weston Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Lamb Weston Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Lamb Weston Holdings has been unable to generate earnings growth, but at least its dividend looks sustainable, with its profit and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable limits. It's not that we think Lamb Weston Holdings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Lamb Weston Holdings. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

