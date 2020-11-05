It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 10th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

Invesco's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.62 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Invesco has a trailing yield of approximately 4.5% on its current stock price of $13.75. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Invesco has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Invesco is paying out an acceptable 72% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Invesco's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 14% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Invesco has increased its dividend at approximately 4.2% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Invesco for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. Invesco doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Invesco. For example - Invesco has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

