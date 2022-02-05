It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) For Its Next Dividend

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase International Business Machines' shares on or after the 10th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.64 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$6.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, International Business Machines has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of $137.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether International Business Machines has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. International Business Machines distributed an unsustainably high 125% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while International Business Machines's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see International Business Machines's earnings per share have dropped 16% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, International Business Machines has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.1% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. International Business Machines is already paying out 125% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Has International Business Machines got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. What's more, International Business Machines is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. Bottom line: International Business Machines has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of International Business Machines don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for International Business Machines that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

