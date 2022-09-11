It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Horace Mann Educators' shares before the 15th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.28 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Horace Mann Educators has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of $36.72. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Horace Mann Educators can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 90% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:HMN Historic Dividend September 11th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Horace Mann Educators's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.7% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend at approximately 9.4% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Horace Mann Educators is already paying out 90% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Horace Mann Educators worth buying for its dividend? We're not overly enthused to see Horace Mann Educators's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Horace Mann Educators doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Horace Mann Educators. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Horace Mann Educators and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

