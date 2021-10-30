It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) For Its Next Dividend

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Hess Midstream's shares on or after the 3rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Hess Midstream has a trailing yield of 8.1% on the current share price of $25.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Hess Midstream can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hess Midstream distributed an unsustainably high 116% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hess Midstream generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 6.2% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Hess Midstream fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HESM Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Hess Midstream's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 43% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hess Midstream has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Hess Midstream is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has Hess Midstream got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 116% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Hess Midstream despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Hess Midstream that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

