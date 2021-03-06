It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 11th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of March.

Flushing Financial's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.84 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Flushing Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of $22.65. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Flushing Financial paid out more than half (71%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FFIC Historic Dividend March 6th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Flushing Financial's earnings per share have dropped 5.7% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Flushing Financial has delivered 4.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Has Flushing Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not overly enthused to see Flushing Financial's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Flushing Financial. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Flushing Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

