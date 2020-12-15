It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:ESP) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:ESP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 21st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current share price of $20.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Espey Mfg. & Electronics distributed an unsustainably high 188% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Espey Mfg. & Electronics generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Espey Mfg. & Electronics fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:ESP Historic Dividend December 16th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Espey Mfg. & Electronics's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 18% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Espey Mfg. & Electronics's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.2% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Espey Mfg. & Electronics got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Additionally, Espey Mfg. & Electronics is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. Bottom line: Espey Mfg. & Electronics has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Espey Mfg. & Electronics don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. We've identified 5 warning signs with Espey Mfg. & Electronics (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

