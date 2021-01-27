It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of February.

Equitrans Midstream's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Equitrans Midstream has a trailing yield of 9.3% on the current share price of $6.48. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Equitrans Midstream paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Equitrans Midstream didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Dividends consumed 62% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ETRN Historic Dividend January 28th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Equitrans Midstream reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Equitrans Midstream has seen its dividend decline 40% per annum on average over the past two years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Equitrans Midstream got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Bottom line: Equitrans Midstream has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Equitrans Midstream don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Equitrans Midstream that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

