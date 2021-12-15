It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Douglas Dynamics' shares on or after the 20th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.14 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Douglas Dynamics has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of $38.62. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Douglas Dynamics is paying out an acceptable 66% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PLOW Historic Dividend December 15th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Douglas Dynamics's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.4% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Douglas Dynamics has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.6% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Douglas Dynamics for the upcoming dividend? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Douglas Dynamics.

Although, if you're still interested in Douglas Dynamics and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Douglas Dynamics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

