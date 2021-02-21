It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) For Its Next Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 25th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 12th of March.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.087 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.81 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of 7.8% on the current share price of $8.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

Click here to see how much of its profit Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CRT Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 21% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 14% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cross Timbers Royalty Trust? Earnings per share are in decline and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.