It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 28th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of February.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.049 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.81 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 8.7% on its current stock price of $8.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Click here to see how much of its profit Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CRT Historic Dividend January 23rd 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's 21% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 11% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Cross Timbers Royalty Trust got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

