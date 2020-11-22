It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) For Its Next Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 27th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's next dividend payment will be US$0.052 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.81 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 10.0% on its current stock price of $8.03. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Click here to see how much of its profit Cross Timbers Royalty Trust paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CRT Historic Dividend November 23rd 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 21% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 8.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cross Timbers Royalty Trust? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

