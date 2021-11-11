It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Caesarstone's shares on or after the 16th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Caesarstone stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $13.08. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Caesarstone is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Caesarstone generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 220% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

Caesarstone does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Caesarstone paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Caesarstone to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Caesarstone's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 24% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Caesarstone's dividend payments per share have declined at 13% per year on average over the past three years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is Caesarstone an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Caesarstone had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Caesarstone despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Caesarstone you should be aware of.

