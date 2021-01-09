It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) For Its Next Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

Bel Fuse's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.28 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bel Fuse has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $14.72. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bel Fuse's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Bel Fuse has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Bel Fuse distributed an unsustainably high 119% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 9.9% of its free cash flow last year.

It's good to see that while Bel Fuse's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BELF.A Historic Dividend January 9th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Bel Fuse's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 20% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bel Fuse's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Bel Fuse for the upcoming dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 119% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Bel Fuse's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not that we think Bel Fuse is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Bel Fuse don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Bel Fuse that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.