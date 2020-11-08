It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) For Its Next Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of November.

Applied Industrial Technologies's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.28 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Applied Industrial Technologies has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $67.03. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Applied Industrial Technologies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. An unusually high payout ratio of 245% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Applied Industrial Technologies fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AIT Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Applied Industrial Technologies's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 29% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Applied Industrial Technologies has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.9% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Applied Industrial Technologies is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Applied Industrial Technologies worth buying for its dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 245% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Applied Industrial Technologies's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Bottom line: Applied Industrial Technologies has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering Applied Industrial Technologies as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Applied Industrial Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

