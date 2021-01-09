It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 14th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of January.

American Financial Group's upcoming dividend is US$0.50 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American Financial Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $91.06. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. American Financial Group is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AFG Historic Dividend January 9th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. American Financial Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 11% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. American Financial Group has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy American Financial Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of American Financial Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for American Financial Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

